Heydar Aliyev Center hosts exhibition "Uzun Hasan, Ruler of Aghgoyunlu State"

The Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku has hosted the opening of the exhibition "Uzun Hasan, Ruler of Aghgoyunlu State”, which is the first exhibition dedicated to Uzun Hasan, the outstanding statesman and commander, News.Az reports.

The event was attended by Director of Heydar Aliyev Center Anar Alakbarov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, government and public figures, representatives of culture and science, the creative intelligentsia, and the youth, as well as heads of diplomatic missions and honorary guests from Türkiye.

The event opened by performance of the Ensemble of Ancient Musical Instruments and Mirvari Dance Group.

In her opening remarks, Director of the Event and Exhibition Organization Department at the Heydar Aliyev Center Amina Malikova stressed the significance of the exhibition presented during the "Year of Heydar Aliyev," which commemorates the 100th birthday of the Great Leader.

The exhibition features exhibits from the Aghgoyunlu period brought from the collections of the Azerbaijan National Museum of Art, National Museum of the Azerbaijani History, the National Carpet Museum, and the Ganja State History and Ethnography Museum, as well as the rare exhibits, including the armor of Uzun Hasan, those stored in the Istanbul Military Museum (Harbiye Military Museum and Cultural Site Command), which have not yet been showcased outside Türkiye.

Speaking at the event, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci emphasized that the exhibition is of special importance for them, because the collection of the Military Museum (Harbiye Military Museum and Cultural Site Command) is exhibited for the first time outside of Türkiye, in brotherly Azerbaijan.

"The exhibition opening is another manifestation of the fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, a vivid cultural and historical event. The gathered guests, creative personalities, and representatives from various fields are witnesses to a unique event that will allow us to learn more about the historical heritage," Bagci noted.

Head of the Yunus Emre Institute in Türkiye Seref Ates and the Head of the Turkish State Archives Ugur Unal highlighted the importance of opening of the exhibition about Uzun Hasan, who has a significant role in the historical past of Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

Then, the guests viewed the exhibition.

"Uzun Hasan and the Aghgoyunlu State", "Domestic and foreign policy of the Aghgoyunlu State", "Culture and art in the Aghgoyunlu State", "Sara Khatun, the first female diplomat in Azerbaijani history", "Despina Khatun" sections of the exhibition and others provide information about Sultan Uzun Hasan, his mother Sara Khatun, who, through diplomatic negotiations, managed to prevent many wars, as well as information about Uzun Hasan's wife, Despina Khatun, whose beauty charmed everyone.

The "Domestic and Foreign Policy of the Aghgoyunlu State" section informs visitors about the policies pursued by Sultan Uzun Hasan and how he transformed the Aghgoyunlu State from a small principality into a great empire.

The exhibition also displays the armor of Uzun Hasan, his son and successor, Sultan Yagub, as well as the weapons used by Azerbaijani warriors in the 15th century. The visitors can also see replicas of Uzun Hasan's sword and dagger, which are part of a private collection and were made using 15th-century techniques, as well as items of archery equipment from that era.

The "Culture and Art in the Aghgoyunlu State" section, holding a special place, presents photos reflecting the development of culture, including architecture and art, in the Aghgoyunlu State, as well as copies of miniatures from the Topkapi Palace Museum, to the visitors.

A portrait of Uzun Hasan and carpets featuring rare Tabriz miniatures from the 15th century were prepared specifically for the exhibition. Additionally, carpets with miniatures from the Aghgoyunlu period, porcelain figurines reflecting the image of Uzun Hasan, coins from the Aghgoyunlu State, ceramic artefacts discovered during archaeological excavations, and copper items are also part of the exhibition.

The year 2023 marks the 600th birth anniversary of the founder of the Aghgoyunlu State, Uzun Hasan (1423–1478). On this occasion, AzerGold JSC has started the production of gold coins, as well as a postage stamp was put into circulation by "Azerpocht" LLC, and a book entitled "Uzun Hasan, Ruler of the Aghgoyunlu state" in Azerbaijani and English, was published by the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The exhibition will run until January 17, 2024.

The exhibition also presents information related to the Aghgoyunlu State through multimedia and interactive tools. Visitors can explore the borders of Aghgoyunlu State, trade routes passing through its territory, cities, and magnificent structures using an interactive map. They can also watch a documentary film dedicated to Uzun Hasan at the multimedia hall.

The souvenir section of the exhibition has become one of the places attracting the interest of visitors with various souvenirs dedicated to Aghgoyunlu State, Uzun Hasan, and other interesting samples.





News.Az