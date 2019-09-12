Heydar Aliyev Center to host exhibition of rare musical instruments

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nearly 200 rare musical instruments of 18-20th centuries will be demonstrated at the exhibition at the Heydar Aliyev Center, AzerTag reports.

Titled "Musical Instruments: Unity and Diversity", the exhibition will feature historical exhibits, as well as create an opportunity to listen to musical instruments.

“NASA” area of the exhibition will feature Azerbaijani music along with 27 melodies of various nations sent into the cosmos by Voyager 1 mission in 1977.

Heydar Aliyev Center is a cultural complex designed by Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid.

The Center houses a conference hall with three auditoriums, a library, and a museum. The project is intended to play an integral role in the intellectual life of the city. Located close to the city center, the site plays a pivotal role in the redevelopment of Baku. The Center is engaged in studying and promoting the statehood policy and heritage of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

An internationally recognized architectural work, the building of the Heydar Aliyev Center has become a signature landmark of modern Baku due to its innovative and cutting-edge design. The building was nominated for awards in 2013 at both the World Architecture Festival and the biennial Inside Festival.

News.Az

