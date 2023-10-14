Heydar Aliyev developed right strategy for Azerbaijan's oil and gas industry - Equinor (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Heydar Aliyev has set the right direction for Azerbaijan's oil and gas industry development, Tor-Ivar Pedersen, former President of Equinor in Azerbaijan, said at the "Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijan's new oil strategy" conference, News.Az reports citing Trend.

"In June 1996, President Heydar Aliyev took another bold step in progressing the oil and gas sector of the country, and a group of leading companies was invited to sign PSA, followed by discovery of large quantities of gas on the Caspian. Over the next 10 years of Heydar Aliyev's presidency, the launch of production from the Chirag field has been one of the most successful steps. This was followed by signing of gas agreements with Georgia and Türkiye, and the construction of the South Caucasus pipeline. This right direction was set during the time of Heydar Aliyev's presidency and has been further expanded to this day. I trust that the oldest oil producing country in the world will have the technology and competence to overcome new challenges, and this will allow Azerbaijan to stay in the forefront amongst oil producing countries," he said.

