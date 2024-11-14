Heydar Aliyev Foundation presents "Azerbaijan. Inspired by Nature" publication at COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new publication of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation dedicated to Azerbaijan was presented as part of COP29 in Baku on November 13.

The book, “Azerbaijan. Inspired by Nature,” was published within the framework of a project implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, News.Az reports.The author of the project idea is Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, while Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, is the project manager.The ceremony was attended by Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan; Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation; Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center; Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, Director-General of ICESCO; Sadhguru (Jaggi Vasudev), the founder of the Isha Foundation and a prominent Indian yogi; and other distinguished guests.It was noted at the event that presenting the book on the sidelines of COP29 was not accidental. The book contains photos and information about Azerbaijan’s fascinating nature, flora, and fauna. Not only does the publication introduce readers to Azerbaijan’s wonderful nature, but it also highlights the importance of preserving this wealth.The hundreds of photos taken as part of this large-scale project, initiated in 2020, include unique shots of rare animals, birds, and plants. The project showcases the diversity of Azerbaijan's nature, as well as the country’s regions, national parks, and reserves. Video clips and a documentary film were also produced as part of the project, and a trailer of the documentary film was shown during the ceremony.In her remarks at the event, Leyla Aliyeva said that the book calls for the love and protection of nature. She noted, “There is nothing in the world as valuable as nature. We breathe air. We can’t survive without water for three days. We get energy from the soil and trees. We feed on them. Unfortunately, people hardly think about that during the day. I believe that the pictures published in this book will remind people of the importance of loving and protecting nature. As our fathers used to say, ‘If you don’t come here, you will never find out.’ I would like everyone to take more time to visit our homeland. I want to thank the whole team for this great work and will never forget the days we spent in Lerik together. This book calls for the love and protection of nature. Nature grants us life, so let’s learn how to love it.”One of the project’s photographers, Aleksey Lyokin, said that a team of photographers traveled to all corners of the country, took pictures, and explored the rare nature of every region. He noted that the filming was done in all seasons to show the full beauty of nature to the greatest extent possible.“During the project, we acquired more detailed information about the lives of animals and the kind attitude our little friends need. For example, the gazelles living in Shirvan National Park have grown accustomed to drinking sea water. It was simply amazing to watch them. We had the opportunity to shoot flamingos in Azerbaijan year-round. As the migration route passes through the country, they can be observed in Absheron, Shirvan, and Aghgol National Parks. We experienced some extraordinary feelings while filming in liberated territories—Karabakh and East Zangezur. The beauty of Karabakh and East Zangezur is truly breathtaking. The Istisu spring in Kalbajar and the Chetir waterfall in Shusha are magnificent. The basalt rocks in Kalbajar deserve special attention,” said Aleksey Lyokin, adding that filming had also taken place in the Azykh cave, which is considered one of the oldest human settlements. He expressed that the team experienced incredible emotions in these places, which are hard to put into words, and that all these feelings are reflected in the film.The founder of the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru (Jaggi Vasudev), spoke about the close relationship between nature and its elements, as well as the transformations occurring due to climate change. He emphasized the unity of individual components of nature, the human race’s home, and the importance of protecting them.Leyla Aliyeva then presented the book “Azerbaijan. Inspired by Nature” to ICESCO General-Director Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik and Sadhguru.The guests expressed their enjoyment of the publication.In conclusion, a commemorative photo was taken.

