Heydar Aliyev Foundation, UNICEF ink another memorandum of understanding (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another memorandum of understanding was signed in Azerbaijan on Dec. 3 between Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

The memorandum envisages the implementation of various projects in the field of early childhood development, inclusive education, adolescent and youth development in Azerbaijan till late 2025.

Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov spoke about the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's projects in education, healthcare, social and cultural spheres, as well as the integration of children with special educational needs into society during a meeting with UNICEF Representative to Azerbaijan Alex Heikens.

Alakbarov added that performances of a dance group consisting of disabled children will be organized in foreign countries through the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The importance of the activity of President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva to protect the rights of children who are deprived of parental care and need special care in social, medical, and other spheres was stressed.

Heikens stressed cooperation with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation on the Early Childhood Development Program which is being implemented, as well as activity in the field of environment and climate change, green energy sources, renewable energy sources.

The projects to be implemented jointly with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the field of inclusive education, support and rehabilitation of disabled people were also discussed at the meeting.

The first memorandum of understanding between the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation was signed in 2019.

News.Az

News.Az