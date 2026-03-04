Iran and Hezbollah launch joint attacks on Israel, says military

On Wednesday, Iran and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah launched their first coordinated attacks on Israel in the ongoing conflict.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said one missile was launched from Iran while six projectiles were launched from Hezbollah in Lebanon, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The attack set off red alerts sirens in Jerusalem and in Tel Aviv nearly simultaneously, and CNN teams observed interception over central Israel.

The joint attack shows a level of coordination between the Iran and its proxy in Lebanon, even after the US and Israel killed senior leaders of both during the first five days of the war.

A short time later, the IDF said Iran and Hezbollah launched a second joint attack.

Magen David Adom, the country’s emergency response service, said there were no immediate reports of injuries.

