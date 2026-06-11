US and Iran deal to end war, docs to be signed in next few days

US and Iran deal to end war, docs to be signed in next few days

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United States President Donald Trump claimed on Thursday that his country and Iran will sign a ceasefire deal in the next few days, "maybe over the weekend," and probably in Europe, News.Az reports.

Speaking to the press from the Oval Office, Trump insisted that the US has obtained guarantees that Iran would not acquire a nuclear weapon. He also stressed that the Strait of Hormuz would open for commercial traffic as soon as a deal is signed. Furthermore, Trump announced that Vice President JD Vance would attend the signing of the deal in his place.

News.Az