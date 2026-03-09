Hezbollah claims rocket attacks on Israel's Nahariya

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for two rocket attacks today, targeting northern Israel and Israeli forces near the Lebanon border.

In a statement, Hezbollah said it fired a rocket barrage at the Israeli town of Nahariya at 2:55pm local time (12:55 GMT), saying the attack followed Israeli strikes on Lebanese cities and towns, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In a separate statement, the group said it also targeted an Israeli army near Lebanese border town of Markaba, at 3:30pm local time (13:30 GMT).

News.Az