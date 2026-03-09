Yandex metrika counter

Hezbollah claims rocket attacks on Israel's Nahariya

Hezbollah claims rocket attacks on Israel's Nahariya
Hezbollah claimed responsibility for two rocket attacks today, targeting northern Israel and Israeli forces near the Lebanon border.

In a statement, Hezbollah said it fired a rocket barrage at the Israeli town of Nahariya at 2:55pm local time (12:55 GMT), saying the attack followed Israeli strikes on Lebanese cities and towns, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In a separate statement, the group said it also targeted an Israeli army near Lebanese border town of Markaba, at 3:30pm local time (13:30 GMT).


