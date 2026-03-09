Hezbollah vows allegiance to Iran's new supreme leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hezbollah in Lebanon expressed support for Mojtaba Khamenei's appointment as Iran's new supreme leader on Monday, pledging allegiance following the death of his father, Ali Khamenei, in US-Israeli attacks.

“We in Hezbollah extend our warmest congratulations and blessings on this occasion. We renew our pledge of loyalty to this blessed approach and our steadfastness on the path of allegiance,” the Iran-backed group said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Hezbollah entered the Middle East war a week ago by attacking Israel in response to Ali Khamenei’s killing.

News.Az