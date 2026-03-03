Yandex metrika counter

Hezbollah claims to have shot down Israeli drone over Nabatieh

Hezbollah announced that it shot down an Israeli drone earlier on Tuesday over the city of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The group said the action was carried out in response to Israel’s strikes targeting dozens of cities and towns across Lebanon.


