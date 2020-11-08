High-ranking Armenian officials neutralized in Khojavend direction: Azerbaijani MoD (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

At around 14:00 {GMT+4) on November 8, the strikes were inflicted on the foremost command post of the Armenian armed forces in the Khojavend direction of the front, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

As a result of airstrikes by the Azerbaijan Air Force Su-25 attack aircraft and use of the UAVs, trenches and shelters of Armenian troops were destroyed, and high-ranking officials were neutralized.

News.Az