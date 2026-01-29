High-speed truck triggers chain accident in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Video footage has emerged showing a chain-reaction traffic accident involving a light-duty truck in Baku’s Khatai district.

According to local reports, a Mercedes light-duty vehicle traveling at high speed collided with cars moving through an intersection on a green light. The reason the driver lost control remains unknown, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Police said the incident occurred on 8 November Avenue and involved three vehicles. One person was injured in the crash.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the accident.

News.Az