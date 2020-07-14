Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia’s impunity for aggressive actions encourages it for further military adventures (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s impunity for aggressive actions encourages it for further military adventures, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told TRT World.

“Yesterday Armenian armed forces committed yet another provocation on the border area between Armenia and Azerbaijan by using artillery. They shelled positions of Azerbaijani armed forces in the border area, as a result of which Azerbaijani officers and soldiers were killed and wounded,” he said.

Hajiyev noted that it was a deliberate provocation by Armenian armed forces on the border area of two countries.

“Armenian government bears direct responsibility of this action and Azerbaijan armed forces were obliged to take counter measures to stop such a provocation of Armenia. It is an act of aggression, it is an act of use of force and it is a deliberate military provocation by the armed forces of Armenia. We always say that there should be effective measures and effective negotiation process to resolve the conflict,” noted Hajiyev.

He pointed out that along with the occupation of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven adjacent regions and ethnic cleansing policy that has been perpetrated against the Azerbaijani civilians, Armenia committed another provocation in the border area of two countries.

“It once again shows that Armenia’s impunity for aggressive actions encourages it for further military adventures and military provocations. Therefore, the international community and particularly, OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries should redouble their actions, seriously be engaged in the resolution of the conflict. The core fundamental issue, of course, is the occupation of Azerbaijani territories. Along with the occupation, Armenia tries to create another source of conflict in the region, on the border of two countries and it is yet another irresponsible action by Armenia to undermine already fragile regional peace and security. Therefore, serious measures should be taken for resolution of the conflict,” the presidential assistant added.

News.Az