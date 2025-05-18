Hikmat Hajiyev calls for stronger economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department, spoke at the Dialogue Forum in Tehran, highlighting the importance of boosting ties with Iran, prioritizing regional stability, and discussing prospects for a peace deal with Armenia, News.Az informs via IRNA.

Speaking at the event, the presidential assistant said that Baku is in favor of expanding regional cooperation, particularly in the economic sphere.

"Azerbaijan and Iran should develop economic cooperation and strengthen bilateral relations," he emphasized, pointing out that Azerbaijan's geopolitical position requires active interaction with its neighbors.

According to Hajiyev, Baku supports the development of multilateral formats.

"We are in an advantageous position in the Eurasian space: we have Türkiye, Russia and Iran. We support multilateral cooperation and attach importance to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, because the principle of solidarity is important to us," he noted.

The presidential aide also emphasized the role of Azerbaijan in regional communications: "We have a connection with the Black Sea, and we can take advantage of it. Together we can create and develop partnership models."

Referring to the prospects of a peace treaty with Armenia, Hikmat Hajiyev spoke of a good opportunity for peace.

"We have achieved good results and defined the boundaries of the topics. Borders are not defined by occupation," the presidential aide noted.

He added that Azerbaijan insists on excluding the clauses concerning territorial claims from the Armenian Constitution.

"If there are provisions in the Armenian Constitution that pose a threat to Azerbaijan, they should be excluded," said Hajiyev, adding that "external forces are trying to impose their views."

"Baku and Yerevan must determine the path to stability themselves," the presidential aide added.

News.Az