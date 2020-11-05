Hikmat Hajiyev comments on Reporters Without Borders’ statement about 80 journalists who could not leave Khankandi safely

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Regarding the statement of the Reporters Without Borders that 80 local and foreign journalists could not leave Khankandi safely, we state that it is Armenia which has blocked the road between Khankandi and Armenia through the Lachin corridor. Yesterday, the Armenian side announced that it had closed the road,” Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev told journalists.

Hikmat Hajiyev said: “Actually, there are two roads from Khankandi to Armenia. One passes through the occupied Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan leading to the Vardenis region of Armenia. The other one is through the Lachin corridor. As of today, both roads are under the control of the Armenian armed forces.”

News.Az

