Hikmat Hajiyev discusses cooperation matters with the head of Iran's Foreign Relations Council

Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department, discussed cooperation between research centers of Azerbaijan and Iran with Kamal Kharrazi, Chairman of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relation, News.Az informs.

"Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev has met with Chairman of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations of Iran Kamal Kharrazi. At the meeting, issues of cooperation and organization of mutual visits between research centers and bearers of public and political opinion of the two countries were emphasized," the diplomatic mission's page on the social network says.

An agreement was previously reached to continue measures to strengthen mutual trust between Azerbaijan and Iran.

News.Az