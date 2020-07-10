Hikmat Hajiyev: information about extension of quarantine regime in Azerbaijan for 60 more days is rumors

Hikmat Hajiyev: information about extension of quarantine regime in Azerbaijan for 60 more days is rumors

+ ↺ − 16 px

The information that the quarantine regime will be extended for 60 more days is rumors, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s president, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing in the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on July 10.

The assistant to Azerbaijan’s president stressed that the decisions are made on the basis of the analysis of the epidemiological situation.

"Therefore, a decision will be made depending on the assessment of the situation," Hajiyev said.

News.Az

News.Az