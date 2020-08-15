Hikmat Hajiyev: No final decision on opening large shopping centers in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

No final decision has been made on the opening of large shopping centers yet, Assistant to Azerbaijan's President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev.

Hajiyev made this announcement during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on August 15, Trend reports.

According to him, the process of opening facilities is carried out in stages.

"After each step is taken, its impact on the epidemiological situation along and general dynamics is analyzed, and then follow-up actions are taken," Hajiyev noted.

