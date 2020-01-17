Hikmat Hajiyev: We highly appreciate EU’s firm position on Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

We welcome a firm position of the European Union (EU) on the territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of Azerbaijan’s borders, Assistant to the Pres

He noted that the EU had always been supportive of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity. “Looking at the final documents on the Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels and the document on Partnership Priorities prepared by the EU and Azerbaijan, we will see that there is firm and unanimous support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. We therefore highly appreciate the EU’s position on the territorial integrity of the Eastern Partnership countries, including of Azerbaijan, reflected in the European Parliament’s resolution of 15 January 2020 on the implementation of the common foreign and security policy, and regard it as a continuation of that position," the Presidential Assistant stressed.

News.Az

