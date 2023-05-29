Hikmet Hajiyev and Armen Grigoryan to participate in panel discussion in Bratislava

+ ↺ − 16 px

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan will participate in a panel discussion with Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, within the framework of the GLOBSEC 2023 Bratislava Forum, which will be held in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, office of Armen Grigoryan disseminated information in this regard, News.az reports citing Armenpress.

The forum will take place on May 30.

