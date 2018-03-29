Hikmet Hajiyev: Armenian Foreign Ministry's statement - another fiction

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Foreign Ministry's statement about the alleged deployment of the UN as an official "document" of the statement of the separatist regime of Nagorno-Karabakh regarding the Sumgait events is another fiction, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hikmet Hajiyev said March 29.

Hajiyev noted that the Armenian side, by resorting to illegal and provocative actions, added the papers submitted by the separatist regime to the extended letter of the permanent mission of Armenia to the UN as additional attachments, Trend reports.

«The Armenian side took these ridiculous and frivolous steps in response to statements of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan, submitted to the international community, based on incontrovertible facts.

The permanent mission of Azerbaijan to the United Nations continuously exposes the lies of the Armenian side and presents to the UN General Assembly and Security Council weighty documents confirming from the standpoint of international law aggression and occupation of Armenia against Azerbaijan”, Hajiyev added.

News.Az

