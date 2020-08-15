Hikmet Hajiyev: Epidemiological situation in Azerbaijani districts scrutinized

+ ↺ − 16 px

The impact of trips to Azerbaijani districts by official work travel permits on the epidemiological situation is being studied, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

Hajiyev made the remarks Saturday at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

"The epidemiological situation in the districts is being scrutinized, and it is clear that trips to the districts based on official work travel permits affect the number of infections there," he noted.

News.Az