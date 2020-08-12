Hikmet Hajiyev: Future development of Armenia as a state ‘impossible’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia, relying on mythical history, once again demonstrates that it cannot live in peace with its neighbors, and therefore the future development of Armenia as a state is impossible, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s President - Head of the Foreign Affairs Policy Department of the Presidential Administration.

Hajiyev made the remarks commenting on Armenia’s new National Security Strategy.

He noted that the document also reflects opinions against Turkey, containing references to the so-called “Armenian genocide”.

The official said that the reason for this is Turkey's call to liberate the occupied territories of Azerbaijan on the basis of international law and historical justice.

News.Az