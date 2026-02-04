Hikmet Hajiyev: History in the making between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to President, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, has suggested a major diplomatic milestone could be approaching between Azerbaijan and Armenia, describing current developments as “history in the making.”

History in the making between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Hikmet Hajiyev said in a post on X, News.Az reports.

"History in the making between Azerbaijan and Armenia! Winning the peace!!!" he wrote.

