Hikmet Hajiyev: History in the making between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to President, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, has suggested a major diplomatic milestone could be approaching between Azerbaijan and Armenia, describing current developments as “history in the making.” 

"History in the making between Azerbaijan and Armenia! Winning the peace!!!" he wrote.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

