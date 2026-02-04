Yandex metrika counter

Ilham Aliyev at 2026 Human Fraternity Award - VIDEO

  • Azerbaijan
Photo: AZERTAC

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the event.

The ceremony began with the national anthem of the United Arab Emirates.

This was followed by the screening of a video about the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

Afterwards, Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, delivered a speech.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

