Hikmet Hajiyev: South Caucasus has already entered a phase of peace

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A senior aide to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has said the South Caucasus has entered a “phase of peace”, adding that energy projects initiated by Azerbaijan contribute to global energy security while serving the interests of regional countries.

Speaking at the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Friday, Hikmet Hajiyev, head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, said the resolution of the Armenia–Azerbaijan conflict is of particular regional importance, noting that Azerbaijan has demonstrated leadership in the process and that the conflict is now in the past, News.Az reports, citing local media.

“Our country has fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty through political, military, and military-political means,” he said.

Hajiyev said Azerbaijan is taking steps to normalise relations with Armenia, adding that a relevant agreement was initialled in August last year with the participation of US President Donald Trump.

He criticised the OSCE Minsk Group’s approach over the past three decades as ineffective, saying externally imposed solutions had failed to deliver results.

“This once again shows that real results in the region can only be achieved through local ownership and leadership,” he said.

Hajiyev added that a new status quo has emerged in the region and reiterated that the South Caucasus has entered a phase of peace, while noting that new areas of tension are appearing in the broader region.

He also highlighted the importance of regional connectivity projects, saying Azerbaijan is working with Central Asian countries to develop Trans-Caspian transport routes.

According to Hajiyev, the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway plays a key role in this effort, while the proposed Zangezur corridor could create additional opportunities.

He stressed that regional ownership does not imply isolation, but rather provides a platform for broader cooperation with other regions.

News.Az