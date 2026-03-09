Hims & Hers stock surges on potential Novo Nordisk deal

Shares of Hims & Hers Health surged in premarket trading on Monday following reports that Novo Nordisk may sell its obesity drugs through the telehealth platform as part of a new partnership between the two companies, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to a source familiar with the matter, the companies could announce the agreement as early as Monday.

Hims & Hers shares jumped 53.1 percent in premarket trading to $24.1, while Novo Nordisk stock rose 0.8 percent.

The potential partnership comes after a similar agreement between the companies collapsed in June. At that time, Hims & Hers declined to stop selling lower-cost compounded versions of Novo Nordisk’s obesity drug semaglutide after the GLP-1 treatment was no longer in shortage in the United States.

More recently, the telehealth company withdrew plans to sell compounded versions of Novo Nordisk’s newly launched oral obesity therapy, the Wegovy pill, following regulatory scrutiny related to its market rollout.

Novo Nordisk later filed a lawsuit accusing Hims & Hers of infringing on a key US patent connected to semaglutide.