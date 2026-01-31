Historic heart transplant in Caucasus: Patient doing well

+ ↺ − 16 px

A roundtable discussion on the topic “The first heart transplant in the Caucasus: a historic achievement of Azerbaijan’s healthcare and future prospects” was held with the joint organization of the Ministry of Health and the Azerbaijan Society of Cardiovascular Surgery.

"The transplant surgery has been successfully carried out. I extend my gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, and all the medical professionals involved in my care," Rashad Mammadaliyev, the first person in the Caucasus and Azerbaijan to receive a heart transplant from a deceased donor, stated this during his speech at the roundtable, News.Az reports, citing local media.

He urged everyone to consider organ donation: “The surgery was successfully performed, my health is good, and I have no problems. Although I was afraid to undergo the operation, I trusted my doctor. Before the surgery, I experienced shortness of breath, but now everything is very good. It has already been four months since the surgery. Previously, I had difficulty moving, but now I move freely. I take several medications, some for life, some for a limited period. I am grateful to the donor’s family and everyone involved. Everyone can benefit from organ donation without hesitation.”

His mother, Farida Huseynova, also expressed her gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, and Professor Kamran Musayev: “My child was shown great humanity. I cannot express my feelings before the surgery. Thanks to our doctors, who performed the operation on my child without any charge and helped him recover.”

F. Huseynova added that they did not have to wait long for a donor: “We applied to the clinic for my son, a device was installed, and then he was registered at the Coordination Center. He was taken for surgery without any waiting.”

