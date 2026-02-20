Historic reserve targeted by gold hunters in Baku - VIDEO

Historic reserve targeted by gold hunters in Baku - VIDEO

Police in Baku have detained a group of men accused of illegally entering a protected historical reserve in search of gold and damaging cultural heritage sites.

The suspects unlawfully entered the territory of a national historical and artistic reserve in the Garadagh district, violating rules governing specially protected natural areas, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Interior Ministry.

Investigators say the group carried out excavation work at the base of culturally significant rock formations in an attempt to seize valuable items. Their actions reportedly caused damage to cultural assets.

Officers from the Garadagh District Police Department identified and detained five suspects: Kamil Omarov, 42; Mammadrasul Ibrahimov, 59; Akbar Akbarov, 41; Niyamaddin Aliyev, 50; and Elshad Isgandarov, 47.

Authorities said the men also filmed their activities on mobile phones.

A criminal case has been opened, and the investigation is ongoing.

