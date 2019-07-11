Holders of SOCAR Bonds to earn $13.75 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 11th coupon payment (3rd for the year) for SOCAR Bonds with annual interest of 5 percent will take place on 17th of July 2019, raising the total revenue of the bond holders up to 13 million 750 thousand USD, SOCAR Capital Company has told AZERTAC.

A total of 1.25 million USD, i.e. 12.5 USD per bond has already been transferred to the Company's bank account at the National Deposit Center (NDC) of the Central Bank.

Total volume of the remarketing operations of SOCAR Bonds key features of guarantee of repurchase at nominal amount by SOCAR, flexible trade operations and timely and scheduled payment of coupons, has currently increased to over 175 million USD. SOCAR Bond is the most frequently traded security at Baku Stock Exchange - 1791 transactions were made in total to date with 232 during the first semester of this year.

More than half of the coupon payments on SOCAR Bonds which may be purchased at the ASAN Service Centers No 1 and 5 will be made by July 17, with the total amount of revenue of the bond holders reaching 25 million USD at the end of this period, the company said.

News.Az

