Holding elections in entire territory of Azerbaijan has great importance: Prof Michael Gunter:

Azerbaijan has concluded an era by restoring its territorial integrity and sovereignty, Professor Michael Gunter of the Tennessee Tech University, told secki-2024.az portal, News.Az reports.

Emphasizing the importance of the presidential elections to be held in Azerbaijan, the professor called the February 7 elections a historic event in terms of holding them in the entire territory of Azerbaijan.

Michael Gunter pointed out that Azerbaijan is going to the elections as a strong country that has its say in the modern world.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding snap presidential elections in the country on February 7, 2024.

A total of 7 candidates have been registered to run for the upcoming presidential elections.

News.Az