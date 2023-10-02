Holding of International Astronautical Congress in Baku is great pride - Selcuk Bayraktar

+ ↺ − 16 px

The holding of the International Astronautics Congress in Azerbaijan is a great pride, the Chief Technology Officer of the Turkish company Baykar, Selcuk Bayraktar, said at a press conference of the 74th International Astronautical Congress, News.Az reports.

Bayraktar said that the stands of such Turkish companies as Roketsan and Aselsan were presented at this event.

"Our organization engaged in space exploration is also taking part in the congress. We are one nation - two countries, and therefore we need to develop cooperation in the field of space," he added.

The 74th International Astronautical Congress started in Baku today in partnership with the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos) and the International Astronautical Federation.

The event is attended by representatives of space agencies, the public sector, investors and private space companies, local and international media, as well as more than 5,000 representatives from 101 countries. 150 companies are represented at the International Astronautical Congress in the exhibition hall. The congress will last until October 6.

This is the second time that Baku is hosting this congress - the first one took place in 1973, also in Baku.

