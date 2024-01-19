Holding presidential election following restoration of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty is important historical and political event, says Deputy FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov has met with a delegation led by First Deputy Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Leonid Anfimov, who is on a visit to the country to observe the snap presidential election scheduled to be held on February 7.

Deputy FM Mammadov described the holding of the election across the entire Azerbaijani territory following the restoration of the country’s sovereignty as a historic and political event of great significance. He informed the CIS delegation about Azerbaijan’s steps to hold free, fair and transparent election, as well as the measures to facilitate participation of international observers in the election, and help the Azerbaijani citizens living abroad or temporally staying in foreign countries exercise their voting rights.

Leonid Anfimov underscored the significance of the election for the Azerbaijani people, highlighting the activity of the CIS missions regarding the election. He also noted that it would be the 11th election the CIS mission to observe in Azerbaijan.

They also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az