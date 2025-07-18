Holloway and Poirier set for showdown at UFC 318 in New Orleans

Hawaii's Holloway defends his symbolic BMF title in the headlining bout at the Smoothie King Center, while home favourite Poirier will bring the curtain down on his magnificent career, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.

Former interim lightweight champion Poirier, 36, has won 21 of his 31 UFC bouts and is regarded by many as the best fighter to never win an undisputed title.

His fight with Holloway marks the third time the pair have met, with Poirier winning the previous two encounters.

"It feels surreal but it's the right time. I don't want the sport to chew me up, I want to walk away, I don't want it to retire me," said Poirier.

"We've fought at different times as different men and each fight has been so different. It's exciting. Max is a legend, [a] hall of famer, and a good person so fighting him for the last one seems poetic."

Holloway is starting the next chapter of his distinguished career by moving up to lightweight permanently after defeat by Ilia Topuria for the featherweight title in October.

"It sucks it has to be Dustin but this is his last dance and I'm here to play spoiler," said Holloway.