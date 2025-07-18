Holloway and Poirier set for showdown at UFC 318 in New Orleans
This Saturday, one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year will unfold at UFC 318 in New Orleans, Louisiana, as Max Holloway faces off against Dustin Poirier in a showdown that promises to be epic.
Hawaii's Holloway defends his symbolic BMF title in the headlining bout at the Smoothie King Center, while home favourite Poirier will bring the curtain down on his magnificent career, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.
Former interim lightweight champion Poirier, 36, has won 21 of his 31 UFC bouts and is regarded by many as the best fighter to never win an undisputed title.
His fight with Holloway marks the third time the pair have met, with Poirier winning the previous two encounters.
"It feels surreal but it's the right time. I don't want the sport to chew me up, I want to walk away, I don't want it to retire me," said Poirier.
"We've fought at different times as different men and each fight has been so different. It's exciting. Max is a legend, [a] hall of famer, and a good person so fighting him for the last one seems poetic."
Holloway is starting the next chapter of his distinguished career by moving up to lightweight permanently after defeat by Ilia Topuria for the featherweight title in October.
"It sucks it has to be Dustin but this is his last dance and I'm here to play spoiler," said Holloway.
It takes a special matchup to headline a numbered UFC fight card when there is no divisional title on the line and Holloway v Poirier ticks every box.
The pair are fan favourites and stalwarts of the UFC, boasting glittering resumes which will undoubtedly see both one day inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Tied on 22 wins in the promotion each, if Holloway or Poirier triumph on Saturday they will move joint-second in the UFC's all-time list for most victories.
Both have thrilled fans with highlight reel moments over the years. In 2021, Poirier became the only fighter to knock out Conor McGregor, while three years later Holloway delivering the 'knockout of the century'.
The pair have captured the hearts of fans over the years, but Poirier should have the majority of fans on his side on Saturday with the Louisiana native competing in front of his home crowd.
The bout will conclude one of the promotion's most iconic trilogies, 13 years on since their first meeting making it the longest three-fight stretch in UFC history.
Poirier welcomed Holloway to the UFC in 2012, winning their featherweight contest with a triangle armbar in the first round.
They would meet again seven years later with Holloway looking to add the interim lightweight title to his featherweight belt, but it was Poirier who again triumphed, this time by unanimous decision.
That night, the pair combined for 359 significant strikes which is the single-fight record for a UFC lightweight bout.
Striking is where the pair excel, with Holloway holding the record for most significant strikes in UFC history with 3,457, and Poirier eighth on the list with 1,752.
Although Holloway is competing in only his third UFC lightweight bout, the Hawaiian holds multiple records at featherweight, including:
-
Most wins with 20
-
Most finishes with 11
-
Most knockouts with nine
-
Longest win streak at 13
He has one defeat at lightweight - to Poirier in 2019 - and one win against Justin Gaethje last year, and is aiming to become the first fighter to defend the BMF belt.
Although Poirier doesn't lead in stats at lightweight like Holloway does at featherweight, he is still among the division's elite. Poirier is:
-
Joint-first alongside Drew Dober for knockouts, with nine
-
Sixth for fight night bonuses, with 12
-
Joint-fourth for knockdowns landed, with 10
-
Third for significant strikes landed, with 1,268
Victory over Holloway will see Poirier win the BMF title at the second attempt following defeat by Gaethje in 2023, and retire as arguably the best fighter to never unify a division.