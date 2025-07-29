‘Hollywood Con Queen’ loses extradition appeal in UK

+ ↺ − 16 px

A British court has ruled that an Indonesian national known as the "Hollywood Con Queen" will be extradited to the United States to face fraud charges after losing a legal battle in London.

Hargobind Tahilramani, 45, is accused of masterminding a seven-year scam in which he allegedly impersonated high-profile female executives in the film industry to defraud nearly 300 victims. U.S. authorities claim the scheme caused financial losses of about $1 million between 2013 and 2020, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Tahilramani reportedly lured victims to Indonesia with false promises of film work, persuading them to pay large sums for services that never materialized. He was arrested at a Manchester hotel in November 2020.

Although the UK approved his extradition in 2023, Tahilramani appealed the decision, citing mental health concerns and potential mistreatment in U.S. prisons. His legal team argued that, as a gay man with documented psychological issues, he faced a high risk of suicide if held in isolation during pre-trial detention.

However, Judge Derek Sweeting dismissed the appeal, stating there were no legal grounds to block the extradition. “The district judge did not err in her conclusion,” Sweeting wrote in the ruling.

Tahilramani remains in custody and is expected to be transferred to California, where he faces charges including wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

