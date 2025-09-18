Hollywood rallies behind Jimmy Kimmel after ABC suspends late-night show

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hollywood is pushing back after ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The Walt Disney-owned network announced the indefinite suspension on Wednesday, following threats of investigations from federal regulators and a decision by major affiliate group Nexstar Media to pull the show from its stations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move came days after Kimmel made pointed remarks about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, accusing his allies of using the tragedy to “score political points.”

Writers’ and actors’ unions condemned ABC’s decision, calling it an attack on constitutionally protected speech. The Writers Guild of America said in a statement:

“Shame on those in government who forget this founding truth. As for our employers, our words have made you rich. Silencing us impoverishes the whole world.”

SAG-AFTRA echoed the criticism, warning that canceling Kimmel’s show “is the type of suppression and retaliation that endangers everyone’s freedoms.” Actor Ben Stiller also weighed in on social media, writing: “This isn’t right.”

The controversy follows a week of turmoil after Kirk’s killing in Utah. While a suspect has been charged, the motive remains unclear. Kirk’s death has fueled both grief among his supporters and political battles over how critics have spoken about the activist.

President Donald Trump, who has long clashed with media outlets, has publicly threatened to revoke TV licenses and launched a $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times. On Wednesday, FCC Chair Brendan Carr praised Nexstar’s decision to pull the show, warning broadcasters they could face fines or investigations if they aired “programming that falls short of community values.”

Unions and industry leaders say the threats amount to censorship. The American Federation of Musicians called the FCC’s actions “state censorship,” warning that targeting comedians and media figures for their political views sets a dangerous precedent.

As of now, Kimmel has not commented on the suspension.

News.Az