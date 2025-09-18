Texts of alleged Charlie Kirk killer spark wave of conspiracy theories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Conspiracy theories erupted almost immediately after Utah prosecutors released text messages allegedly sent by Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The exchanges, said to have been sent to Robinson’s partner, appeared to include a confession. But many online users, including high-profile commentators on both the right and left, questioned their authenticity, arguing the tone seemed scripted and implausible for someone of Robinson’s age, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Information as of 2 p.m. ET on Sept. 16, 2025 Source: Federal criminal information filed in US District Court in Utah Credit: Matt Stiles, CNN

Information as of 2 p.m. ET on Sept. 16, 2025 Source: Federal criminal information filed in US District Court in Utah Credit: Matt Stiles, CNN

Information as of 2 p.m. ET on Sept. 16, 2025 Source: Federal criminal information filed in US District Court in Utah Credit: Matt Stiles, CNN

Matt Walsh, a conservative commentator, said the texts felt like “a strategy cooked up from watching too much TV,” while Steve Bannon, a former adviser to Donald Trump, dismissed them as “too stilted.” Progressive influencers, including Brooklyn Dad Defiant and JoJoFromJerz, also cast doubt, noting that rare bipartisan consensus had emerged around skepticism of the messages.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox has said Robinson’s partner, described as a transgender woman, had no prior knowledge of the crime and is cooperating with investigators. Prosecutors insist the texts are genuine and reflect Robinson’s motive, citing his statements about opposing Kirk’s “hatred” and bullet casings inscribed with political slogans recovered at the scene.

Experts say the doubts reflect a broader trend of conspiracy theories gaining traction after high-profile acts of violence in the United States. “People are emotionally charged and gravitate to stories that rationalize their fear, rage, or feelings of powerlessness,” said Eric Oliver, a political science professor at the University of Chicago.

Joseph Uscinski of the University of Miami noted that conspiracy theories thrive across the ideological spectrum: “These worldviews long predate social media. People seek out narratives that reinforce what they already believe.”

Despite the speculation, prosecutors have charged Robinson with aggravated murder and six other counts, saying Kirk was targeted for his political expression.

News.Az