Holy Fire appears at Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre

The Holy Fire descended into the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, also known as the Church of the Resurrection of Christ, in Jerusalem on Holy Saturday, the eve of Easter, according to Russian television reports.

The descent of the Holy Fire takes place in the Kuvuklia, a chapel in the center of the Church of the Resurrection of Christ, which hides the tomb of Jesus Christ. Despite numerous attempts, no one has been able to unravel the mystery of the descent of the Holy Fire throughout history, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Traditionally, the Holy Fire is taken as a relic to different countries. Since 2003, the St. Andrew the First-Called Foundation has been bringing the Holy Fire from the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem to Moscow every Easter. It is delivered to the Easter service in the Moscow Cathedral of Christ the Savior, as well as to 15 other churches. The foundation said earlier that the Holy Fire will also be delivered to dozens of Russian regions.

News.Az