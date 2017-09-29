Home party continues as Azerbaijan are through to EuroVolley semis

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s winning streak at the 2017 women’s EuroVolley continued on Friday afternoon as the hosts beat Germany 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-21) to claim a spot in

Azerbaijan had dropped only one set in the pool stage of the tournament – to Germany – and despite yet another slow start, they once again had the upper hand in their second clash with a young German side to be a step away from what would be their first, historic EuroVolley medal, AzerTag reports. On Saturday, Azerbaijan will open the programme of the semis playing 2015 silver medallists The Netherlands in what promises to be a truly exciting game – in a repeat from the World Championship qualifier played back in June, which Azerbaijan won 3-0.

News.Az

