Hong Kong braces for Super Typhoon Ragasa; schools, businesses shut - VIDEO

Hong Kong braced for Super Typhoon Ragasa on Tuesday, the world's most powerful tropical typhoon this year, shutting schools and some businesses, while most passenger flights were scheduled to be suspended later in the day until early Thursday, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Ragasa, packing hurricane-force winds of up to 220km/h (137 mph), is edging closer to the coast of neighbouring southern Guangdong province in China, the Hong Kong Observatory said.

Authorities in the financial hub are set to raise the typhoon signal to 8, its third highest, by 2.20 p.m. (0620 GMT), which will prompt most businesses and transport services to shut down. About 700 flights have been disrupted.

The observatory said it will assess if it needs to issue a higher warning late on Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Ragasa swept through the northern Philippines on Monday, prompting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to order the country's disaster response agency to go on full alert and mobilise all government agencies.

The Hong Kong Observatory said hurricane-force winds offshore and on high ground were likely in Hong Kong on Wednesday, with heavy rain expected to lead to a significant storm and sea surge in the densely packed city.

It warned of rising sea levels, which it said would be similar to those seen during Typhoon Hato in 2017 and Typhoon Mangkhut in 2018, both of which caused billions of dollars in damage.

Water levels will rise about two metres (six feet) along Hong Kong's coastal areas and maximum water levels could reach up to 4-5 metres (12-15 feet) in some areas, the observatory said, urging residents to take appropriate precautions.

Local authorities handed out sandbags on Monday for residents to bolster their homes in low-lying areas, while many people stockpiled daily necessities.

Long queues formed at supermarkets; milk and meat sold out and vegetable prices at fresh-produce markets tripled, according to Reuters witnesses on Monday.

Hong Kong's Stock Exchange will remain open. It changed its policy late last year to continue trading whatever the weather. Chinese authorities have activated flood control measures in several southern provinces, warning of heavy rain from late on Tuesday.

Residents in the world's largest gambling hub of Macau are also bracing for significant impact, with school closures and evacuation plans under way.

In China's technology hub Shenzhen, authorities said they have prepared more than 800 emergency shelters.

Taiwan's government has evacuated more than 7,600 people from mountainous southern and eastern areas, while transport disruption continued for a second day on Tuesday with 273 flights cancelled and some rail services suspended.

