Hong Kong singer-songwriter Khalil Fong dies aged 41

Renowned musician from Hong Kong Khalil Fong (Fang Datong), 41, passed away on February 21 after fighting with illness with a positive attitude for five years.

"Fong will continue his mission and dreams in another realm of life. The music and graphic novels he left behind are an eternal spiritual legacy," the music company Fu Music posted on Sina Weibo on Saturday, News.Az reports, citing Global Times.



In 2010, Fong was hospitalized several times due to pneumothorax (burst lung) caused by overwork. When he made his comeback in 2024, he stated that he was on the road to recovery and his physical condition had significantly improved, but he had not fully recovered yet, reported Malaysian media Oriental Daily.

He rose to fame after releasing his debut solo album, "Soulboy," in 2005. His representative works include "Love Song," "Special Person," "Spring Breeze," and "Love Love Love," among others.



Fong's news quickly became a hot search on China's social media platforms, with many netizens sharing condolences and grief over his death."Too sudden. Countless great songs remain in everyone's playlists," one netizen wrote. "Thank you for being with us. Rest in peace," another netizen wrote.

