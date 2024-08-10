Horoscope for August 11-17, 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

What's in the stars for the week from August 11th to August 17th, 2024? Select your zodiac sign for a weekly horoscope and find out how celestial influences could impact your week and potentially alter your path, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Aries people, having the planet Rahu in the twelfth house of their Moon sign, there will be a notable rise in expenses associated with household or family medical care during this week. Consequently, you may also experience psychological distress and unease, as well as the burden of financial hardship. Therefore, it is imperative to maintain a state of calmness to avoid not only the negative impact on the well-being of others but also the financial burden. There is a chance that someone you are familiar with or have a close relationship with can capture your interest with significant goals and ideas. In such a situation, it would be best for you to investigate thoroughly about that person before making any kind of investment. The well-being of an elderly family member may give rise to apprehension within the family. Thus, it would be advisable to bring them to a competent physician, and if feasible, you should also engage in yoga and physical activity with them. Throughout this week, the positioning of Shani Dev in the eleventh house of your moon sign will cause your hard work and unwavering commitment to be recognised by your colleagues, resulting in acknowledgement for your outstanding performance in the workplace. Additionally, there is the potential for numerous high-ranking authorities to directly convene with you and encourage you. Engaging in this activity will enhance your reputation and concurrently present opportunities for a rise in your earnings. If you are associated with the field of higher education, then you are likely to get many opportunities for success this week. Also, those people who have recently completed their education and are looking for a job are likely to get favourable opportunities during this time.Lucky Colour: SilverLucky Number: 2Saturn will be positioned in the tenth house of the Taurus zodiac sign. This alignment indicates a favourable period for health. With good health, you will also be able to provide excellent care for your loved ones. Consequently, your standing within the family is likewise expected to rise. In general, your health will improve this week. The financial aspect of your zodiac will stabilise when Ketu Maharaj occupies the fifth house of your moon sign, bringing an end to the previous fluctuations. Although the beginning days of the week may not yield favourable outcomes, probably, you will progressively receive financial gains from various interactions. Therefore, taking proper advantage of luck, make efforts to save your money. Your younger siblings at home can get a lot of success in every field of their life this week. Because if they were unemployed, then there are chances of them getting a job. This week, Taurus people could get promoted due to their good work. The way most of the planets are lined up this week will be good for you. But there will be a chance of facing problems and setbacks in your work life that you did not expect, but you will also be able to succeed. This week, you might waste your money by buying a new book that you already have. Before you buy any educational tools, do check properly what you have already.Lucky Colour: RedLucky Number: 9During this time, you will be making changes all the time to make your life better. For this, you can also choose to get out of your comfort zone and do yoga and exercise every day to live a better, healthier life. At this point, though, you shouldn't take on too much work. We recommend investing only in safe financial projects if you want to find new and different ways to make money. In this case, you can also get help from a counsellor or expert if you need to. Due to Rahu Dev being in the tenth house of your moon sign at this time, anything bad that happens with a close family member this week could cause problems in the family. This will increase your mental stress as well as make you feel some restlessness. Your nature will be lazy this week, due to which you will be unable to assess the adverse circumstances. During this time, you may ignore your opponents even if you do not want to, taking advantage of which your enemies will be able to make a big plan against you at the workplace. This week, due to normalcy in your personal life, your mind will be focused on your studies. This will also help you in getting rid of distractions and as a result, you will be seen moving towards success in your exams.Lucky Colour: BrownLucky Number: 18This week, the way you stress out and worry too much could be bad for your health. If this happens, don't think too much about it when you have free time. Instead, do some work or help your family. This will keep you from having to think too much. The good luck will keep coming your way this week. So, you should not rush through any work that you don't need to. Instead, you should be patient and only put your money into an investment after trusting the process of life. This week Saturn will be in the eighth house; giving more time at home can aid in detecting the children's misbehaviour when they are inattentive. Due to this, you will be seen making some rules for them and encouraging them to pay more attention to their studies. If we talk about the career horoscope for your zodiac sign, then this week will prove to be very auspicious for the people associated with the field of work because Jupiter will be present in the ninth house of your zodiac sign. During this time, you will be able to do all the tasks with new energy and strength. Parents or older people may scold students this week about their studies. You'll feel bad all week because of this. In this case, don't start doing that kind of work right away because it could get you into trouble.Lucky Colour: Dark BlueLucky Number: 4This week you need to work on things that can improve your health. For this, you will need to eat fruits and green leafy vegetables while eating good food. This week, it is imperative that you exercise extra caution in safeguarding your possessions. Due to the Rahu, there will be a chance of theft of your important possessions by a colleague at your office, resulting in financial loss. Hence, it is advisable to exercise caution and not be negligent regarding the security of your possessions. According to the weekly horoscope, the people of your zodiac sign will get immense happiness in their family life this week. At this time, you will also be successful in ending all types of previous contradictions among the family members. This will make your parents feel proud of you. It will be better for you to keep work and personal life separate. It is possible that due to your personal life, you may become a little careless about your career, due to which you may have to face problems in your development. This week avoid wasting time, regardless of their proximity to you. There is a risk that certain individuals may cause you to squander a significant amount of your time instead of dedicating it to study, a decision that you may come to regret in the future.Lucky Colour: SaffronLucky Number: 9As the planet Jupiter is in the ninth house of your Moon sign, people, especially those who frequently go to the gym, should refrain from lifting heavy weights this week to avoid straining their muscles. There is a chance that you will get a lot of money this week from a forgettable investment. Because of this, your unmet wish to buy a new car will also come true. However, it is important to talk to the older people in the house before making a purchase. This week, you can take an interest in household chores yourself and help other women of the house. This will increase the respect in the family as well as help you strengthen your relationship with other members. Based on the career horoscope, if you are employed in a reputable profession, this week will hold significant importance for you as Shani Maharaj will be positioned in the sixth house of your zodiac sign. During this period, you are expected to encounter numerous prospects for advancement in your field. For Virgo, Jupiter will be placed in the ninth house of your Moon sign and as a result, people who go to the gym should avoid lifting excessive weight this week; otherwise, your muscles may get strained. Apart from this, the time seems to be especially good for your health. This week, there is a possibility that you will get good money from the previous investment from which you had lost all hope. Due to this, your incomplete dream of buying a new vehicle will also be fulfilled. But while purchasing anything, you will need to talk to the elders of the house about it. This week, you can take an interest in household chores yourself and help other women of the house. This will increase the respect in the family as well as help you strengthen your relationship with other members. According to the professional horoscope, this week will be very important for people who work in reputable jobs because Shani Maharaj will be in the sixth house of their zodiac sign. As you move through this time, you'll likely come across many chances to make progress and grow in your chosen field. The majority of students may encounter difficulties in concentrating on their academic tasks this week as a result of personal obstacles that may impede their educational progress. Under these conditions, it is very important to stay calm and collected at all times and to get help from yoga and meditation. Students may have trouble focussing on their schoolwork this week because of personal issues, which could slow their progress. During such conditions, it is important to remain composed in all situations and seek help from yoga and meditation.Lucky Colour: OrangeLucky Number: 5This week, you need to clear the fog that's around you by yourself and keep a positive attitude. Because you need to understand that this dust is getting in the way of your growth. Now is the time to leave it behind and do something good. You need to learn this week that spending more than you have in front of other people is not smart; it's stupid. Understand this and avoid doing this; only then will you be able to save your wealth. Due to Saturn sitting in the fifth house of your moon sign, a short trip to your relatives' place can prove to be some comfort and relaxation in your hectic life. During this time, you will be able to give enough time to your family. In such a situation, let them feel that you care for them. For this, have a good time with them and do not give them a chance to complain to you. Always considering yourself better is not our cleverness but our ego, due to which we often make mistakes in many important decisions. Due to this, we have to suffer many fatal consequences and the same is going to happen with you in your career this week. Therefore, being cautious will be the only option for you. Whatever hard work you do this week, you are likely to get good and successful results. Therefore, be ready for hard work from the beginning and while speeding up your efforts, keep your mind focused on your education.Lucky Colour: MagentaLucky Number: 4For people born under the sign of Scorpio, Jupiter will be in the seventh house of your Moon sign this week. As a result, your health will be very good. Because you won't have to deal with any big problems right now. During these times, enjoy the great weather and spend time outside with your friends and family. There may have been times when a big chunk of your cash got stuck for a long time. You will finally get that money back this week. Because at this time the position and vision of many auspicious planets are showing the possibility of financial gain for many people of your zodiac. You might feel better after a short trip to see family because Saturn is in the fourth house of your sign. You will have enough time to spend with your family at this point. Make them feel like you care about them in this case. So, have fun with them and don't let them complain. People often notice that you go the extra mile for your friends. The natives of this zodiac sign who do business in partnership will get help in recovering from all kinds of previous losses during this time. Because this time will prove to be very good for your career, due to which you will be seen meeting many big personalities and making proper plans to expand your business. The presence of many auspicious planets in your zodiac sign throughout this week and their influence will make you score marks in the exam according to your hard work. In such a situation, work hard and, if needed, get help from your teachers as well.Lucky Colour: PurpleLucky Number: 3This week, your health will change in many good ways that will make it easier for you to talk to people at work and in your social life. You will feel braver and more sure of yourself because of this, and you can choose whatever you want. Because Rahu Maharaj is in the fourth house of your moon sign this week, you will get a lot of money from commissions, dividends, or income work. A lot of you will also be ready to invest money in any new scheme that gives you the chance to make money. This week, your trusting others too much can become the main reason for the increase in your mental stress because Jupiter will be present in the sixth house of your zodiac sign. Therefore, avoid sharing your financial work and everything related to money with your friends or relatives, otherwise, they can spoil your financial budget by asking for a loan from you. People of your zodiac sign who are already working in a foreign company, have a strong possibility of getting a big promotion or benefit this week, due to which your senior officers at the workplace will appreciate your work and your colleagues will also be seen giving you full support during this time. Students of your zodiac sign will get favourable results in every subject during this time. In terms of school, the middle of the month in particular will be very lucky for you. Because your mind will be more on studying at this time, and you will be able to win the hearts of your teachers by doing well in school.Lucky Colour: GreyLucky Number: 5Rahu will be in the third house of your Moon sign this week, which means you may have some minor health issues. However, no big illnesses are expected during this time, so you will be very lucky. Still, you shouldn't ignore your health. To stay fit and healthy, you should do yoga, meditate, and work out every so often. Due to Jupiter being present in the fifth house of your zodiac during this period, after a long time, this week will strengthen your financial side. Because at this time you will be able to save your money by controlling all kinds of expenses. Instead of giving all the credit for this to yourself, give some credit to your close ones, family members, and your partner as well. This week your attitude is going to be very aggressive. Because there is a possibility that if you are not satisfied with something during a conversation or discussion at home, then you can say some bitter things to others in anger. Due to this, you will have to regret it later. Therefore, think well before reacting to anything. This week you will find that some colleagues are unhappy with your working style on many important issues. But because they will not tell you this, you will not even think about improving it. If the result cannot meet your expectations, then please look at your plans again and make any necessary changes. This week is likely to be a lot better than thought for people born under your sign. In this case, you should keep trying and working hard. What you need to do for things to go your way is this.Lucky Colour: YellowLucky Number: 4For Aquarians, as planet Ketu will be seated in the eighth house, you are always seen making every possible effort to fulfil your comforts and this week, this attitude of yours is likely to prove harmful to your health. Unfortunately, your mood swings will not only hurt your health but also cause pain in your personal life right now. Someone may steal your money for some reason. So, after giving it some thought, put your money somewhere safe and only tell your family about it. This week, the bad habit of smoking of a family member will bother you, due to which there is a possibility of a big dispute or quarrel with them. In such a situation, do not lose your senses in excitement; try to understand them properly. People born under your sign are likely to have a great week at work. With your focus and hard work, you will be able to get a promotion and a pay raise by breaking every workplace rule. According to your zodiac sign, this week will be of hard work for those who are appearing in competitive examinations. Only after that will they get the opportunity to achieve success. If you are having trouble with any subject at this time, you can ask your older brothers or teachers for help.Lucky Colour: BeigeLucky Number: 8Jupiter will be present in the third house and will bring special and auspicious results in the lives of Pisces. They will face some eye-related disorders. During this time, you will not only be successful in taking proper and appropriate care of your eyes, but you can also decide to improve it. You should not give your money to anyone without thinking. Otherwise, you may face big problems in the coming time. Therefore, to use your money properly, you can take advice from the elders and seniors of your house. This week, telling a family friend any of your secrets and blindly trusting them can make your mental stress rise. Because of this, only tell everyone what they need to know. If not, your reputation could be hurt. The fact that Shani Dev is in your twelveth house this week means that you won't get the work done that you want to. A close friend or family member might betray you for their gain. Due to this, you will have some trouble. Students aspiring for higher education may get success as per their ambitions this week. But for this, they will have to be patient and careful while taking every step and decision regarding their education. In such a situation, if you face any difficulty while making any decision, you can get help from your elders.Lucky Colour: MaroonLucky Number: 1

News.Az