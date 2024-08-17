Horoscope for August 18-24, 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Your horoscope for the week of August 18 to 24 begins with a bang, but the chaos doesn’t stop there. To be quite frank, you’re in the midst of some of the most difficult astrology of 2024, so go easy on yourself. If you’re not having that great of a time, you’re certainly not alone, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

As this week gets going, you may deal with feelings of loneliness or inadequacy as Venus informs a harsh opposition to Saturn retrograde in. This could create distance in your relationships and leave little to be desired in terms of money or general satisfaction. Fortunately, this opposition will also point out what it is that you truly want, encouraging you to raise your standards and have patience, so you don’t lower yourself for the wrong thing.The week really kicks off when a rare and powerful full blue supermoon rises at 2:26 p.m. ET on August 19 in fixed air sign, bringing deep-seated revelations to a head. Because this full moon will oppose Mercury retrograde in, there could be conflicts of the ego that lead to your pride feeling hurt. Ego-centric mindsets will be tested, forcing you to embrace a more giving and community-oriented outlook on life. This full moon will also square off with unpredictable Uranus, which could lead to erratic and unexpected curveballs being thrown your way. Be flexible with your plans, as they are bound to change.On the same day, Jupiter inwill square off with Saturn in Pisces, which will increase the tension and leave you feeling held back and inhibited by forces outside of your control. Details can clash with your imaginings, and desires will be deflated by the facts. You may feel a strong desire to grow, knowing that results will only be delayed.Tensions will only continue to rise throughout the week, as romantic Venus will square off with combative Mars on August 22. This could cause longterm couples to quarrel, it may also lead to titillating enemies-to-lovers stories. The sexual chemistry could light a fire in a dark room, but it could also burn everything down if the flame is left unattended.Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming week, according to your sun and/or rising sign (and seriously, you’re missing out if you don’t read these horoscopes for your rising sign):This week, you’re shooting for the moon.The week begins on Sunday, August 18, with Venus in Virgo squaring Jupiter in Gemini. This is perfect energy for doing something you enjoy, and you are determined to have the best time possible. Work might be calling, and there’s a list of chores to do, but all you want to do is play. While you might procrastinate about work now, you’re out of the gate like a racehorse when it comes to fun.On Monday, August 19, there is a full moon in Aquarius. Also, Jupiter in Gemini squares Saturn in Pisces and your house of spiritual connection. Aries, messages from the Universe and your angels and guides are all around you. But these are competing with all of the distractions in day-to-day life. Today, getting back to a spiritual practice will help you clearly hear the help being offered to you.This week, you’re taking the higher road.The week begins on Sunday, August 18, with Venus in Virgo squaring Jupiter in Gemini. Taurus, you might feel like a comfortable lump today. It’s an effort just to reach for a beverage. You’re happily on the sofa with a full queue of movies to watch. Or you have money to spend and an entire shopping mall to visit. Today, it would be quite easy to overindulge.On Monday, August 19, there is a full moon in Aquarius. Also, Jupiter in Gemini squares Saturn in Pisces and your house of community organizations. You might be part of a group in which you love some of the people and have challenges with others. It could all come to a head today. Some delight you and the rest seem more annoying than usual. You’re in an unsolvable puzzle.GeminiThis week, you have extra energy and luck.The week begins on Sunday, August 18, with Venus in Virgo squaring Jupiter in your own sign of Gemini. You have more luck than usual. Your pie could win first prize at the county fair, you might win a solo spot in the choir, or your social media numbers could soar. This is a great day to launch a creative work into the public sphere.On Monday, August 19, there is a full moon in Aquarius. Also, Jupiter in Gemini squares Saturn in Pisces and your house of career and business. Things don’t get easier because you keep moving the goalposts. Every time you make a milestone, you set the bar a little bit higher. This is what makes you an achiever, but it also means that you’re never quite comfortable, and today is the epitome of that.This week, you’re guided by a higher force.The week begins on Sunday, August 18, with Venus in Virgo squaring Jupiter in Gemini. You might feel the gentle hands of the Universe steering you to the right door and the right choices. You might be enveloped in a sense that the Universe cares and a higher being is with you. Today, it’s like you have a halo of protection.On Monday, August 19, there is a full moon in Aquarius. Also, Jupiter in Gemini squares Saturn in Pisces and your house of faith and beliefs. Today, your childlike faith is challenged by the voices of the world. You might want to trust and believe that you can fearlessly walk the path you’ve chosen, but listening to the news or social media could cause you to doubt. Cancer, you could second-guess yourself into temporary paralysis.LeoThis week, you can win the game.The week begins on Sunday, August 18, with Venus in Virgo squaring Jupiter in Gemini. While you have a little bit of extra luck today, you’re also in a spending mood. And you could be very generous with friends, family, and coworkers. You might be ready to buy lunch for your friends or bring in donuts for the whole gang. Today, your tendency to indulge in gift giving could border on obsessive.On Monday, August 19, there is a full moon in Aquarius. Also, Jupiter in Gemini squares Saturn in Pisces and your house of investments and business income. If you own a business, it could be expanding while bringing you a lot more work and cash-flow headaches. Leo, you’re trying to expand as well as cut back, and this going back and forth is making you dizzy. If you work for someone else, you might see record sales while they trim your department’s budget.VirgoThis week, many invitations come your way.The week begins on Sunday, August 18, with Venus in Virgo squaring Jupiter in Gemini. Virgo, you might make a big commitment, and since you try to keep your promises, you could find yourself wishing you hadn’t guaranteed so much. Today, an undertaking might be much more than you can handle.On Monday, August 19, there is a full moon in Aquarius. Also, Jupiter in Gemini squares Saturn in Pisces and your house of relationships and partnerships. You might feel like you’re doing the tango with your beloved. One of you wants to move forward while the other steps back. And occasionally you switch roles and go the other direction. Today, you’re ready to discuss changing the steps of this dance.This week, you’re finding balance.The week begins on Sunday, August 18, with Venus in Virgo squaring Jupiter in Gemini. You could overindulge in typical Libra fashion by trying to do too much for too many. Libra, you might spend the morning sending peaceful, loving energy out to the world, then pick up groceries for your neighbor and offer a shoulder for a friend to cry on. Today, look for balance and do a little bit for yourself while you’re doing good deeds for the world.On Monday, August 19, there is a full moon in Aquarius. Also, Jupiter in Gemini squares Saturn in Pisces and your house of work and routines. Today, you might have the sudden and irrefutable awareness that some of the things you’re doing on a daily basis won’t get you to your goals. This is a time to stop and correct your course. Today, you can change a bad habit.This week, you get to know someone much better.The week begins on Sunday, August 18, with Venus in Virgo squaring Jupiter in Gemini. You have luck in financial matters now, but that door could swing both ways. Money could come in and go out. You might get an extraordinary deal that saves you thousands of dollars. But technically that’s still spending, and you could use this energy to attract money instead.On Monday, August 19, there is a full moon in Aquarius. Also, Jupiter in Gemini squares Saturn in Pisces and your house of children and younger relatives. While the people in your life delight you, you can be frustrated when someone doesn’t live up to your standards of behavior. And now they might need your help to pull them out of a jam. You could be teaching someone a life lesson today.This week, you are the nexus of ideas and people.The week begins on Sunday, August 18, with Venus in Virgo squaring Jupiter in Gemini. Sagittarius, you might be breaking the bank for your sweetheart today. They could ask for the moon and you’re enthusiastically building a rocket ship to meet the request. Today, it’s easy to go overboard for someone you love.On Monday, August 19, there is a full moon in Aquarius. Also, Jupiter in Gemini squares Saturn in Pisces and your house of home and family. There could be less room in the house now. You might feel tension due to overnight guests, a new baby, a puppy, or just too much stuff. And you’re in a hurry to find a solution. Today, you might want to expand a small space.This week, you tackle something important.The week begins on Sunday, August 18, with Venus in Virgo squaring Jupiter in Gemini. Today could be a busy day and the beginning of a busy week. You might have overloaded your schedule, optimistically believing you could get everything done. On top of that, you might have a few social engagements and even out-of-town visitors. Your calendar is bursting at the seams.On Monday, August 19, there is a full moon in Aquarius. Also, Jupiter in Gemini squares Saturn in Pisces and your house of business contracts and paperwork. Capricorn, you might feel challenged today when the promises don’t match the fine print. And this could mean you’re going back and forth on whether to sign a contract. Plus, Mercury is still retrograde, which means there are benefits if you wait.AquariusThis week, you could land a whale.The week begins on Sunday, August 18, with Venus in Virgo squaring Jupiter in Gemini. You are all in today. You’re pushing your chips to the center of the pile even if your odds of winning are not good. Today, you could go forward on a project or relationship against the odds. But you could go overboard and ignore the warning signs.On Monday, August 19, there is a full moon in Aquarius. Also, Jupiter in Gemini squares Saturn in Pisces and your house financial matters. Today it could feel like you’re taking money with one hand and giving it out with the other. It’s very important that you pay yourself first. Aquarius, make yourself one of the obligations. Only then will you be able to activate more opportunities to bring in funds.PiscesThis week, you can ride the wave.The week begins on Sunday, August 18, with Venus in Virgo squaring Jupiter in Gemini. Today, you could be head over heels in love. This might be with a person, a puppy, or something that has four-wheel drive. But you might not make good decisions now, so wait a day or so before bringing it home.On Monday, August 19, there is a full moon in Aquarius. Also, Jupiter in Gemini squares Saturn in your own sign of Pisces and your house of personal energy reserves. You’re fast out of the gate, but you could hit a wall. It’s not a lack of energy but more a feeling of uncertainty (which is a bigger energy drain than anything else). Instead of focusing on your lack of energy, look at what you’re trying to decide.

News.Az