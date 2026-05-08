Hostage situation at bank in western Germany

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Several people, including a cash delivery driver, have been taken hostage at a bank in western Germany, according to police.

The incident took place in Sinzig, about 12 miles south of Bonn, and was first reported at around 9am local time. Authorities described the situation as “stable” as the operation continued, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

Police said it is believed that several perpetrators are inside the bank along with hostages. The area around a Volksbank branch in the town centre has been cordoned off, with special forces positioned at entry points.

Reports said the hostage takers are believed to be inside the bank vault.

According to German media, the situation escalated after an armoured cash transport vehicle arrived at the bank, at which point the driver was taken hostage.

Images from the scene showed a blue van partially blocking the street outside the bank as security forces secured the perimeter.

Despite the ongoing standoff, police said there is no indication of any wider threat to the public.

News.Az