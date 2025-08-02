House Democrats urge President Trump to end war in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of House Democrats has called on U.S. President Donald Trump to act swiftly to end the war in Gaza, warning that the conflict has reached a point of “profound humanitarian crisis” and poses grave risks for all parties involved.

In a letter sent Friday, Representatives Gregory Meeks, Rosa DeLauro, Jim Himes, and Jamie Raskin urged the president to “use the full weight of American diplomacy” to push for an immediate and lasting resolution to the conflict, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“The ongoing war in Gaza has reached a point of profound humanitarian crisis, geopolitical instability, and perilous risk for all involved,” the lawmakers wrote. “We urge you to bring about an immediate, just, and durable end to the conflict.”

The letter argues that Israel’s main military objectives in Gaza “have long since been achieved,” and continuing the military campaign would only escalate regional tensions, worsen the humanitarian catastrophe, and jeopardize long-term security for both Israelis and Palestinians.

The lawmakers called on President Trump to bring all relevant stakeholders — including Israel, Palestinian leaders, regional actors, the U.S., and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff — back to the negotiating table without delay.

They also urged the president to make a permanent ceasefire a central focus of American diplomatic efforts. According to the letter, any solution must include a transition to Palestinian civilian control of Gaza without Hamas, and must firmly reject any plans for forced displacement of Palestinians.

News.Az