Houthis announce UAV strikes on targets in Tel Aviv, Eilat

The Houthis from Yemen’s rebel Ansar Allah movement have struck military facilities in Tel Aviv and Eilat using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saree said, News.Az reports citing TASS .

Saree, speaking on the Ansar Allah-owned Al Masirah TV channel, stated that the rebel-formed air force "struck a military target of the Israeli enemy" in Tel Aviv using UAVs. Additionally, the Houthis launched four drones aimed at "military targets" in Eilat.Ansar Allah stated that the strikes were carried out in solidarity with resistance forces in Palestine and Lebanon. The group urged all Arab and Islamic nations to "actively participate" in the ongoing conflict.

News.Az