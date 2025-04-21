Houthis claim attacks on two US aircraft carrier groups

+ ↺ − 16 px

Houthi rebels from Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement have claimed responsibility for coordinated attacks on two U.S. aircraft carrier strike groups — the USS Harry S. Truman and the USS Carl Vinson — according to a statement by the group’s military spokesman, Yahya Saria.

"Missile forces and drone units launched two cruise missiles and two drones at the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier and its associated ships in the northern part of the Red Sea," he said.

The second operation, carried out by naval forces, missile troops and drone units, targeted the USS Carl Vinson and its associated ships in the Arabian Sea, using three cruise missiles and four drones," Saria added.

