Houthis declare maritime blockade on Israel's Haifa Port

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group announced on Monday a so-called “maritime blockade” of Israel’s Haifa port, citing it as a response to Israel’s ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The Houthis have continued to fire missiles at Israel including on Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, although they have agreed to halt attacks on U.S. ships.

The missiles launched by the group on Israel were mostly intercepted.

Israel has carried out strikes in response, including one on May 6 that damaged Yemen's main airport in Sanaa and killed several people.