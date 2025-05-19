Houthis declare maritime blockade on Israel's Haifa Port
Creator: MENAHEM KAHANA | Credit: AFP
Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group announced on Monday a so-called “maritime blockade” of Israel’s Haifa port, citing it as a response to Israel’s ongoing conflict in Gaza.
"All companies with ships present in or heading to this port are hereby notified that, as of the time of this announcement, the aforementioned port has been included in the list of targets," the group's spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised address, News.Az reports citing Reuters.
The Houthis have continued to fire missiles at Israel including on Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, although they have agreed to halt attacks on U.S. ships.
The missiles launched by the group on Israel were mostly intercepted.
Israel has carried out strikes in response, including one on May 6 that damaged Yemen's main airport in Sanaa and killed several people.