Houthis say 43 detained UN staff to face trial over Israeli strike

Yemen’s Houthi authorities announced that 43 local UN staffers will face trial on suspicion of links to an Israeli airstrike that killed top Houthi leaders in August, acting Foreign Minister Abdulwahid Abu Ras told.

The UN has repeatedly denied any involvement of its personnel or operations in Yemen, calling the accusations false. Abu Ras said the judicial process is proceeding under full supervision and will lead to trials and judicial rulings, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

At least 59 UN staff are currently detained by the Houthis. Under Yemeni law, the defendants, all Yemeni nationals, could face the death penalty. UN officials say the detentions are making it increasingly difficult to deliver humanitarian aid in Yemen.

Abu Ras stressed that the Houthi government continues to support other humanitarian organizations, promising to facilitate the work of agencies committed to humanitarian principles.

The Houthis have controlled large parts of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, since 2014. Their detentions follow escalating tensions in the region after the 2023 Israel-Hamas war, during which the group targeted global shipping lanes and frequently fired missiles toward Israel.

