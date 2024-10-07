Houthis targeted 193 vessels linked to Israel, US, and UK last year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yemen’s Houthi group announced yesterday that it targeted 193 ships linked to Israel, the US and the UK, and that it launched more than 1,000 missiles and drones in its operations supporting Gaza since the start of the Israeli war on the Strip a year ago.According to the group’s leader, Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi: “On the Yemeni front, we are continuing our principled, humanitarian, moral, religious and faith-based stance in support of the Palestinian people.”“Our armed forces targeted 193 ships linked to the Israeli, American and British enemy over the course of a year,” he added.“On the Yemeni front, over the course of a year, we launched more than 1,000 missiles and drones and used boats in the seas to support Gaza.”The Houthi leader revealed that the group’s forces “shot down 11 armed American MQ9 drones over the past year.”“Our military front continues to develop our capabilities, and we seek greater goals,” he added.The Houthi group began targeting Israel-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea with missiles and drones since last November “in solidarity with Gaza”. It expanded its targets to include American and British-linked vessels after the US and UK launched air strikes on Yemen in support of Israel.

News.Az